Only Ravi manages to escape nominations on 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5'

MUMBAI : With Jessie's exit from the show, there are only nine inmates remaining in the 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' house.

RJ Kajal, Anne Master, Priyanka Singh, Siri Hanumanth, anchor Ravi, singer Sree Rama Chandra, Shanmukh, VJ Sunny, and Manas are the contestants who are in the race to win the 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' title.

While there is anticipation about the upcoming nominations, it is reported that eight of the housemates are in the danger zone. As Ravi is the captain of the 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' house now, he cannot be nominated this week. So, the inmates nominate two of their fellow contestants for the filtration process this week.

Except for Ravi, the current captain of the house, all the other contestants RJ Kajal, Anne Master, Priyanka Singh, Siri Hanumanth, Sree Rama Chandra, Shanmukh, VJ Sunny, and Manas are nominated, which is to be unveiled in Monday's episode.

While there are only eight contestants left in the house, the show is proceeding towards the finale. As the contestants are being eliminated one-by-one, the inmates are under heavy pressure, so as to survive in the house. Hosted by Nagarjuna, this season appears to be a little biased. Only one group of contestants are constantly being targeted by the other inmates, for which the host is not being able to judge properly.

The weekend episodes had Nagarjuna target a couple of contestants even though he could have addressed bigger bullies in the house, which irked the audience to some extent.

SOURCE : IANS