Ooh La La! Kundali Bhagya’s Twinkle Vasisht aka Kritka had a crush on this star during her early days | Deets Inside

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 23:14
Twinkle Vasisht

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another update from the telly town.

Twinkle Vasisht is playing the role of Kritika in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya. The talented actress has been in the industry for quite a while. She is known for her performance in serials like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and Tuu to Gayo, among others.

Also read: Kundali Bhagya: Exclusive! Preeta’s daughter Kavya meets with a deadly accident; is Arjun aka Karan responsible for the trouble?

Her journey so far is quite commendable but do you know that she has had a crush on a woman ever since she was in her college?

Twinkle took to her social media and uploaded a video where she revealed the woman crush of her life.

She captioned the video, “She was my first woman crush i d say and the song was from when i was in first year... dayum with a heart emoji”.

Have a look!

Well, let’s not keep you all in the suspense, as this woman is Nina Sarkar who was seen in the Shreya Ghosal version song of Leja Leja Re.

Also read: Kundali Bhagya: Exclusive! Arjun to save Kritika from goons, regain his memory?

Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued. Now, a set of new entrants including Shakti Arora, Sonal Vengurlekar, Ananya Gambhir, and Rithvik Gupta are set to spice up the story.

For more news, gossip, and updates from the entertainment industry stay gripped to tellychakkar.com

Latest Video