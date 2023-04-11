Ooh La La! Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon’s on-screen romance on Barsatein is too hot to handle

MUMBAI: Barsatein on Sony TV is one of the most popular and loved shows on television today. The show features Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the leading roles as Aaradhana and Reyansh.

The story unfolds in a newsroom setting, where their intense and passionate personalities collide, leading them into a complicated journey of emotions. We recently reported how Reyansh was heartbroken and Aaradhana came to him followed by a romantic sequence.

The audience is in love with the romantic moments of Barsatein and their chemistry between the leading actors. Now, there was yet another sequence where Aaradhana and Reyansh look attracted to each other and their closeness and intimacy highlights the episode.

Take a look:

With this, we are sure that Shivangi and Kushal manage to awaken the romantic in you!

From their chemistry to the love-hate trope, fans have developed an affinity for Arandhana and Reyansh already. The two have burned the screens up with their chemistry and fans call them #AraNsh with love. Fans of the pair and the show are quite devoted to them. Both on and off-screen, their chemistry has been adored by fans. On and off camera, they may be seen pulling each other's legs.

And not just that, Kushal and Shivangi might be the next IT onscreen couple, because their fan following is going through the roof.

