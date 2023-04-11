Ooh La La! Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon’s on-screen romance on Barsatein is too hot to handle

The audience is in love with the romantic moments of Barsatein and their chemistry between the leading actors. Now, there was yet another sequence where Aaradhana and Reyansh look attracted to each other and their closeness and intimacy highlights the episode.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/04/2023 - 16:20
Barsatein

MUMBAI: Barsatein on Sony TV is one of the most popular and loved shows on television today. The show features Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the leading roles as Aaradhana and Reyansh.

The story unfolds in a newsroom setting, where their intense and passionate personalities collide, leading them into a complicated journey of emotions. We recently reported how Reyansh was heartbroken and Aaradhana came to him followed by a romantic sequence.

(Also Read: Wow! Barsatein leads Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi’s education qualifications will surprise you

The audience is in love with the romantic moments of Barsatein and their chemistry between the leading actors. Now, there was yet another sequence where Aaradhana and Reyansh look attracted to each other and their closeness and intimacy highlights the episode.

Take a look:

With this, we are sure that Shivangi and Kushal manage to awaken the romantic in you!

From their chemistry to the love-hate trope, fans have developed an affinity for Arandhana and Reyansh already. The two have burned the screens up with their chemistry and fans call them #AraNsh with love. Fans of the pair and the show are quite devoted to them. Both on and off-screen, their chemistry has been adored by fans. On and off camera, they may be seen pulling each other's legs.

And not just that, Kushal and Shivangi might be the next IT onscreen couple, because their fan following is going through the roof.   

What do you think of Kushal and Shivangi’s chemistry? Tell us in the comments below!

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.

(Also Read: Wow! Barsatein leads Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi’s education qualifications will surprise you

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates on your favourite television and Bollywood celebrities.

Barsatein Sony TV Kushal Tandon Shivangi Joshi Aaradhana and Reyansh in Barsatein #AraNsh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/04/2023 - 16:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
IIIA - India International Influencer Awards 2023 is a grand success
MUMBAI : It is another year of grand success for Eventz Factory & Kunal Thakkar as the award show IIIA - INDIA...
Exclusive! Rajesh Sharma joins Dharmesh Vyas in Hat’s Off Productions’ next for Sony TV
MUMBAI : There are numerous projects in the pipeline as an offering of complete masala entertainment to the viewers of...
Oh La La! Sanaya Pithawalla looks super-hot as enjoys her vacation in Africa
MUMBAI :  Actress Sanaya Pithawalla has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her cuteness and her...
Housefull 5: Must Read! Nadiadwala Grandson issues a statement after Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar being part of the movie does the rounds
MUMBAI :  Housefull 5 is one of the most awaited films. The film has been in the news for quite some time now. The film...
Exclusive! Romil K Sharma roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s show “Kundali Bhagya”
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing the exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
It’s a wrap! Yukti Kapoor shares her last memories from the set of Keh Doon Tumhein
MUMBAI :Keh Doon Tumhein on Star Plus is one show which has had an unconventional storyline.While saas-bahu dramas are...
Recent Stories
Housefull 5
Housefull 5: Must Read! Nadiadwala Grandson issues a statement after Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar being part of the movie does the rounds
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kunal Thakkar
IIIA - India International Influencer Awards 2023 is a grand success
Rajesh Sharma
Exclusive! Rajesh Sharma joins Dharmesh Vyas in Hat’s Off Productions’ next for Sony TV
ROMIL K SHARMA
Exclusive! Romil K Sharma roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s show “Kundali Bhagya”
Yukti Kapoor
It’s a wrap! Yukti Kapoor shares her last memories from the set of Keh Doon Tumhein
Shiv Shakti
Exclusive! The beauty of Shiv Shakti – Tap, Tyaag, Tandav is that the casting done is very good: Amaranth Kumar on his experience shooting for the Colors show
BIGG BOSS
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Ankita Lokhande slams the door at Sana Raees Khan’s face as she shares her dislikes for her