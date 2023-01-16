OOPS! From Abhijeet Sawant to Isha Sharvani, here is a list of reality tv contestants who disappeared after getting fame

MUMBAI :The showbiz industry is very uncertain. There are a lot of people who come and go. There are people who gain a lot of fame through a project but then couldn’t survive in the industry. There have been names who got a break but could not manage to sustain.

Here is a list of a few of them:

1. Ashutosh Kaushik

Ashutosh Kaushik is an Indian actor and reality TV participant. Kaushik won both the second season of Bigg Boss in 2008 and the MTV Roadies season 5. Later, he appeared in both the second season of Bigg Boss and MTV Roadies 8. He appeared in the films Kismat Love Paisa Dilli and Zila Ghaziabad. He was not seen much after that.

2. Bandagi Kalra

She was a contestant on Bigg Boss 11. She was in the news for her rumored affair with one of the contestants Puneet. She did not gain much after the show and was not seen much as well.

3. Abhijeet Sawant



Indian singer Abhijeet Sawant won the inaugural season of Indian Idol. He came in third place in Asian Idol and was the first runner-up for Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star.In 2009, Sawant made his acting debut in the film Lottery.He also made a brief cameo at the film's conclusion, Tees Maar Khan. He did not get much work later and has not been seen lately.



ALSO READ: Interesting! Abhijeet Sawant to participate in Bigg Boss 15 or Bigg Boss OTT?



4. Elesh Purjanwala

He was first seen on the show of Rakhi’s swayamvar and gained a lot of popularity. He won and got engaged to her. After the show, Rakhi refused to marry him and he has not been seen much post that.

5 Isha Sharvani



Isha was seen opposite Vivek Oberoi in the film Kisna. She was later a part of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. She went on to do Malayalam films and a few Hindi ones. She hasn’t been seen much in recent times.

6.Manveer Gurjar



Manveer was a part of Bigg boss 10 and came out a winner. He is an actor, known for Radhe (2021), The Bridge (2022) and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. He has not been a part of any project after Radhe.

7. Qazi Touqeer

Qazi is an Indian singer, who won the show Fame Gurukul – along with Ruprekha Banerjee. He was also seen in the popular song “Afghan Jalebi”. He has not been getting many projects post that and we haven’t seen him on the screen since.



These names gained fame but apparently it was very short-lived.

ALSO READ: Isha Sharvani has not quit Jhalak; will not go down without a fight

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.