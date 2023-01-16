OOPS! From Abhijeet Sawant to Isha Sharvani, here is a list of reality tv contestants who disappeared after getting fame

The showbiz industry is very uncertain. There are a lot of people who come and go. Here are a few names that made it big in the industry through one project but could not survive. Read on to know more.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 06:45
OOPS! From Abhijeet Sawant to Isha Sharvani, here is a list of reality tv contestants who disappeared after getting fame

MUMBAI :The showbiz industry is very uncertain. There are a lot of people who come and go. There are people who gain a lot of fame through a project but then couldn’t survive in the industry. There have been names who got a break but could not manage to sustain.

Here is a list of a few of them:

1. Ashutosh Kaushik

Ashutosh Kaushik is an Indian actor and reality TV participant. Kaushik won both the second season of Bigg Boss in 2008 and the MTV Roadies season 5. Later, he appeared in both the second season of Bigg Boss and MTV Roadies 8. He appeared in the films Kismat Love Paisa Dilli and Zila Ghaziabad. He was not seen much after that.

2. Bandagi Kalra

She was a contestant on Bigg Boss 11. She was in the news for her rumored affair with one of the contestants Puneet. She did not gain much after the show and was not seen much as well.

3. Abhijeet Sawant


Indian singer Abhijeet Sawant won the inaugural season of Indian Idol. He came in third place in Asian Idol and was the first runner-up for Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star.In 2009, Sawant made his acting debut in the film Lottery.He also made a brief cameo at the film's conclusion, Tees Maar Khan. He did not get much work later and has not been seen lately.


ALSO READ: Interesting! Abhijeet Sawant to participate in Bigg Boss 15 or Bigg Boss OTT?


4. Elesh Purjanwala


He was first seen on the show of Rakhi’s swayamvar and gained a lot of popularity. He won and got engaged to her. After the show, Rakhi refused to marry him and he has not been seen much post that.

5 Isha Sharvani


Isha was seen opposite Vivek Oberoi in the film Kisna. She was later a part of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. She went on to do Malayalam films and a few Hindi ones. She hasn’t been seen much in recent times.

6.Manveer Gurjar


Manveer was a part of Bigg boss 10 and came out a winner. He is an actor, known for Radhe (2021), The Bridge (2022) and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. He has not been a part of any project after Radhe.

7. Qazi Touqeer


Qazi is an Indian singer, who won the show Fame Gurukul – along with Ruprekha Banerjee. He was also seen in the popular song “Afghan Jalebi”. He has not been getting many projects post that and we haven’t seen him on the screen since.


These names gained fame but apparently it was very short-lived.

ALSO READ: Isha Sharvani has not quit Jhalak; will not go down without a fight

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Ashutosh Kaushik Abhijeet Sawant Bandagi kalra elesh purjanwala Isha Sharvani Manveer Gurjar Qazi Touqeer Bigg Boss reality TV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 06:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhinav gives a lift to Abhimanyu, the latter sees Abhir’s picture
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Exclusive! “I heard a terrible rumour about myself that I am a playboy”, Pisachini’s Rocky aka Harsh Rajput talks about all the rumors he has heard and his favorite memories!
MUMBAI : Harsh Rajput is a well-known actor in the entertainment world who has been slowly rising to become of the most...
EXCLUSIVE! “I think my useless talent would be that I apply my brain everywhere, even when it is not necessary”, says Rohit Chaudhary
MUMBAI : Rohit Chaudhary is currently a part of Colors TV’s Swaran Ghar playing Vikram. Swaran Ghar is an Indian Hindi-...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai hugs Virat, Pakhi feels betrayed
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
EXCLUSIVE! “My fashion inspiration is definitely Priyanka Chopra” says Sushmita Banik while opening up about her thoughts on fashion
MUMBAI : Colors TV is back with another promising show called Sherdil Shergill. The show stars Surbhi Chandna and...
Recent Stories
Take a look at the Bollywood celebrities who have kissed each other in public
Take a look at the Bollywood celebrities who have kissed each other in public

Latest Video

Related Stories
EXCLUSIVE! “I think my useless talent would be that I apply my brain everywhere, even when it is not necessary”, says Rohit Chau
EXCLUSIVE! “I think my useless talent would be that I apply my brain everywhere, even when it is not necessary”, says Rohit Chaudhary
EXCLUSIVE! “My fashion inspiration is definitely Priyanka Chopra” says Sushmita Banik while opening up about her thoughts on fas
EXCLUSIVE! “My fashion inspiration is definitely Priyanka Chopra” says Sushmita Banik while opening up about her thoughts on fashion
Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal reveals the reason why he is called the ‘Angry Man’ on television
Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal reveals the reason why he is called the ‘Angry Man’ on television
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “I never wanted to meet Tina Dutta ever in my life, but whatever grudges I had for her, I have left it
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “I never wanted to meet Tina Dutta ever in my life, but whatever grudges I had for her, I have left it in the Bigg Boss house; but don’t want to keep any connection with her” - Sreejita De
Actor Faisal Shaikh recounts breaking perfume bottle worth Rs 14K
Actor Faisal Shaikh recounts breaking perfume bottle worth Rs 14K
Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna reveals his food secret: 'I eat like a puppy'
Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna reveals his food secret: 'I eat like a puppy'