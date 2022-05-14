Oops! BALH2's Ram aka Nakuul Mehta is furious at this popular coffee brand, Here's Why

Ram's life was in danger after he had a major confrontation with the hotel manager. The manager revealed some shocking things about Ram's father which made him furious.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 16:35
ram

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly showcasing an intriguing narrative with twists and turns. The current track has left the spectators on edge. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are portraying the lead roles of Ram and Priya in the show   

Also read: OH NO! Ram believes his father was a CORRUPT man, will Priya unveil the truth in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

In this video, we see that Nakuul Mehta who plays the lead role in the show as Ram, is taking a dig at a popular coffee brand by referring to their on-screen relationship in the show with Priya aka Disha. Take a look at this video to see his witty caption. 

Check out the video  

Also read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Much-in-Love! Priya turns Ram’s saviour

The previous episode saw how Ram's life was in danger after he had a major confrontation with the hotel manager. The manager revealed some shocking things about Ram's father which made him furious. While the manager flees, Ram is left with several questions.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Nakuul Mehta Disha Parmar Valentine Ram Priya Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Ram Kapoor Sakshi Tanwar Anjum Fakih Maanya Singh Nandini Shubham Alefia Kapadia TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 16:35

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Oops! BALH2's Ram aka Nakuul Mehta is furious at this popular coffee brand, Here's Why
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly...
Must Watch! Bhagya Laxmi's Aayush aka Aman has his unique MJ step that you just can't miss!
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi has garnered a lot of love from audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Oh No! Aishwarya aka Laxmi gives a mini panic attack to this co-star, Here's why
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi has garnered a lot of love from audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's...
EXCLUSIVE! I have been fortunate enough to portray various emotions through my character in Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se: Mehul Nisar
MUMBAI: Mehul Nisar is currently seen in Star Plus show Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se. Also Read:...
Exclusive! “Everyone faces tough times, it is the family support which keeps you ongoing” Shreyas Talpade
MUMBAI: Shreyas Talpade is no doubt one of the most loved actors we have in the Bollywood industry, we have seen some...
Interesting! Vihaan aka Mohit to finally patch-up with this co-star in GHKKPM
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently...
Recent Stories
Shreyas Talpade
Exclusive! “Everyone faces tough times, it is the family support which keeps you ongoing” Shreyas Talpade
Latest Video