Oops! Check out the shocking reactions of the netizens against actor Mukesh Khanna’s sex racket comments

MUMBAI : Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who rose to fame for his portrayal of Shaktimaan and Bhishma in TV serial Mahabharat, is making headlines yet again. Mukesh Khanna, who has been in the news in the past for his controversial remarks on several occasions, has been receiving flak for his recent comments about the character of girls who may ask boys for sex.

Also Read:Anand Bakshi: A prolific, polished songwriter who never lost the common touch

A portion of a recent video of the senior actor has been going viral on social media in which Mukesh Khanna is heard saying that if girls ask boys for the sex then they are running a business aka sex racket and warned men of 'such girls', suggesting they stay away from them. However, the actor's comments about 'girls who ask for sex not belonging to a civilised society', did not go down too well with social media users.

Reacting to Mukesh Khanna's video, a netizen commented, "sorry shaktimaan, this time you're the one in the wrong here." "Amazing logic. I understand though, that no girl might have said this to him. So it’s great for him to remain in this delusion for lifem" wrote another. "Arey Shaktimaan, ye kis line me aa gaye aap?" asked an Instagram user. "Okay cool. Now make another video with “sabhya samaaj ka ladka," suggested another netizen.

Also Read:OMG! Mukesh Khanna compares Shaktimaan with Avengers; deets inside

However, it seems like the actor's comments have been taken out of context. Earlier, Mukesh Khanna was in the news after he had called Kapil Sharma's comedy talk-show ''vulgar' and 'the worst'.

Credit: DNA