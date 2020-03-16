Oops! Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey's Anubhav aka Manan's hidden talent gets exposed

Everyone comes to see Gungun while she pretends to be asleep. When Ranvijay goes to touch her, she wakes up and tells him to stay away.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 05/21/2022 - 21:41
Oops! Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey's Anubhav aka Manan's hidden talent gets exposed

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back memories from the '90s. The family is fun-loving and likes music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show, ‘Khorkuto’. 

Also read: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: OMG! Anubhav along with his family comes to the wedding, Gungun is set to give a memorable performance

In this video, we see that Manan Joshi who plays the lead role in the show as Anubhav, is singing his heart out. However, it has created a huge problem for his co-stars that are very much irritated by his singing talent. Take a look at the video to see their reaction!

Check out the video 
11


Also read: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: What! Maya instructs Ranvijay to fill Gungun’s maang

 In the upcoming episode, everyone comes to see Gungun while she pretends to be asleep. When Ranvijay goes to touch her, she wakes up and tells him to stay away. Ranvijay sees the sindoor in her maang and figures out that it’s Anubhav’s doing, but he claims in front of everyone that it’s his sindoor that Gungun filled by herself on his behalf.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Star Plus Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey Gungun Anubhav Chhavi Yesha Rughani Manan Joshi Delnaaz Irani Nishigandha Wad Sandeep Rajora TellyChakkar:
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 05/21/2022 - 21:41

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Too Hot To Handle! Check out the never seen before avatar of Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar fame, Swati Rajput
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read: ...
Dripping Hot! Surbhi Jyoti looks ethereal in these beautiful sarees
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read: ...
Wow! Meet Munna and Circuit on the sets of Anupamaa
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
Oops! Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey's Anubhav aka Manan's hidden talent gets exposed
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq...
Must watch! Naagin 6's actress Srushti Tare gets a unique treatment, CHECK OUT
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of...
Glamorous! Ridhi Dogra steals the limelight in these traditional outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read: ...
Recent Stories
Dinesh Vijan
Congratulations! ‘Dasvi’ director Dinesh Vijan’s sister Pooja Vijan to marry her beau next week in Mumbai
Latest Video