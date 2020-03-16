Oops! Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey's Anubhav aka Manan's hidden talent gets exposed

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back memories from the '90s. The family is fun-loving and likes music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show, ‘Khorkuto’.

In this video, we see that Manan Joshi who plays the lead role in the show as Anubhav, is singing his heart out. However, it has created a huge problem for his co-stars that are very much irritated by his singing talent. Take a look at the video to see their reaction!

Check out the video

In the upcoming episode, everyone comes to see Gungun while she pretends to be asleep. When Ranvijay goes to touch her, she wakes up and tells him to stay away. Ranvijay sees the sindoor in her maang and figures out that it’s Anubhav’s doing, but he claims in front of everyone that it’s his sindoor that Gungun filled by herself on his behalf.

