Ajit shows Swaran’s caring side to Bebe. He tells her that she was the same caring Swaran to Kanwaljeet and also tells her that she was, is and always will be Swaran Kanwaljeet Bedi. Bebe feels a little guilty.

 

MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been one of the most anticipated shows of recent times; the show has already been garnering a lot of love from the audience; the concept is not only heart-touching, but makes you feel like the Bedis are a part of your family.

In this video, we see that Rohit Choudhary aka Vikram answers the major question asked by fans and for which, he has an epic reply. Take a look at this video to see his epic reply. 

Check out the video   


 
Meanwhile in the show, Ajit shows Swaran’s caring side to Bebe. He tells her that she was the same caring Swaran to Kanwaljeet and also tells her that she was, is and always will be Swaran Kanwaljeet Bedi. Bebe feels a little guilty. Ajit tells her that he was present when Kanwal was on deathbed but Vikram sees that Bebe is being convinced by Ajit and so he takes this opportunity and shows Bebe Ajit and Swaran’s wedding photo and tells Bebe that Swaran is responsible for the heart attack Kanwal had, due to which he died.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

OOPS! Meet the bad boy on the sets of Swaran Ghar
