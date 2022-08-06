OOPS! Meet the bad boy on the sets of Swaran Ghar

MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been one of the most anticipated shows of recent times; the show has already been garnering a lot of love from the audience; the concept is not only heart-touching, but makes you feel like the Bedis are a part of your family.

Also read Swaran Ghar: Must Watch! Swaran takes a stand against Bebe to protect the house

In this video, we see that Rohit Choudhary aka Vikram answers the major question asked by fans and for which, he has an epic reply. Take a look at this video to see his epic reply.

Check out the video





Also read Swaran Ghar: Must Watch! Ajit takes the slap meant for Swaran, Vikram provokes Bebe against Ajit

Meanwhile in the show, Ajit shows Swaran’s caring side to Bebe. He tells her that she was the same caring Swaran to Kanwaljeet and also tells her that she was, is and always will be Swaran Kanwaljeet Bedi. Bebe feels a little guilty. Ajit tells her that he was present when Kanwal was on deathbed but Vikram sees that Bebe is being convinced by Ajit and so he takes this opportunity and shows Bebe Ajit and Swaran’s wedding photo and tells Bebe that Swaran is responsible for the heart attack Kanwal had, due to which he died.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.