Oops! Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho cast is not happy with Kabir aka Kunal Jaisingh, Here's why

MUMBAI: Colors TV is coming up with new show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, which is one of the most awaited shows of the channel. It gives out an important social message. The story revolves around an unmarried mother named Katha, played by Tanvi Malhara, who runs an NGO. Kunal Jaisingh plays the role of Kabir, who is a businessman.

In this video, we see that Kabir, played by actor Kunal Jaisingh, is taking a selfie with the co-stars. However, they realise that instead of selfie mode, recording mode has started. This ruins the mood, making them upset with Kunal. Take a look at the video to see their funny banter.

Meanwhile in the show, Kabir falls head over heels in love with Katha as their paths cross unexpectedly. Katha does a lot of social work and helps to raise awareness about blood donation in a fun fair. Kabir and Kaths’s paths will cross in the fun fair and Kabir will instantly get attracted towards Katha seeing her helpful nature.

Will Katha be able to accept Kabir’s love?

