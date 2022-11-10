OOPS! What did Pranali Rathod lose ON THE SETS OF Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Pranali Rathod is being immensely loved by the audience for her performance on the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. But it looks like she lost something on the sets of the show. Read on to know more.

MUMBAI: Pranali Rathod has become a household name with her performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their romance. The chemistry of Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu and Akshara is immensely loved by the audience.

The fans love to watch the celebs off-screen as well. The people like knowing what the actors are doing and how they are prepping for their roles.

Pranali recently took to Instagram and shared a glimpse from her vanity. She can be seen lip-syncing to an old song and wrote, “Abhi abhi yahi tha kidhar gaya ji”.

Check it out here:

It looks like Pranali is having a great time in the morning before the shoot begins.

The plot has been intensifying with more drama recently as Abhimanyu and Akshara decide to take a divorce. The viewers have always shipped for the duo to be together.

Akshara goes to the hospital to give Mnajari one last music therapy session. As Abhimanyu is taking Manjari away, Manjari regains consciousness and takes Akshara’s name. Everyone is happy to see this but then Manjari keeps taking Akshara’s name. As Abhimanyu feels bad, Akshara comes and holds Manjari’s hand.

Manjari keeps asking the two if everything is alright between them. When the two fall silent, her condition starts to deteriorate. Harshwardhan asks the two to answer her. Abhimanyu and Akshara together say that everything is okay.

