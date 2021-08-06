OOPS! When Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor Aasif Sheikh stepped out of THIS place in a TORN SHIRT

MUMBAI: The TV industry though is known as the small screen industry but can do wonders for any actor to showcase his or her talent and gain fame. We have seen several veteran Bollywood actors getting a comeback or revival through television shows. One such is Aasif Sheikh who shot to fame with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai.

But many people don't know that he has been part of one iconic show, even before making his Bollywood debut.

Here is a name where he was spotted- Hum Log which was on-air from 1984 to 1985. Based on the daily struggles of Indian middle-class families, the show is said to be the first serial drama of India. The Doordarshan show was highly popular then among the masses and thanks to it, Aasif gained a huge female fan following.

Aasif Sheikh essayed the character of Prince Ajay Singh. His looks gained huge fame among girls back then. Almost all girls were in love with his character. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor narrated an interesting incident when his mother thought he had a fight outside.

“I remember roads would be vacant when Hum Log would air. My role was also very glamorous in the show. The craze for us actors at that time was also maddening. We didn’t have money that time and would travel in auto rickshaws or two-wheelers. People would crowd us. It was like a dream. I remember one incident where I was invited as a chief guest to a girls’ college. I wore a new shirt and trousers. As soon as my car entered, I was surrounded by the girls and then taken aside to a locker room. I couldn’t even make it to the stage. When I returned home, my mom thought I came from a fight with my shirt and was all torn,” quoted Aasif.

Credits- Koimoi

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned TellyChakkar