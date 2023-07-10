Optimism! Hina Khan expresses high hopes for 'Country of Blind’; Says ‘hope we achieve even greater heights’

MUMBAI: Country of Blind, starring Hina Khan, has accomplished yet another significant feat. The Oscars Library has extended an invitation to the film following a successful poster launch in Cannes 2022 and a wide distribution in the USA across 14 theatres, where viewers gave it overwhelmingly positive reviews.

The Oscars Library has invited the movie to become a part of the permanent core collection at the Library of the Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. The movie tells an emotional tale about the "Sightless" and their lives in a real cinematic experience. The film has obviously had a significant impact on the audience in the United States, and the screenplay being invited by the Academy's Library of the Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences is the icing on the cake for the team. Director Siddiq Barmak, a Golden Globe winner, even gave it high praise and called it a true cinematic experience.

Hina says, "Our team has worked really hard on this film, and there is nothing better than it being recognized at such a large scale. Right from people in the USA loving the story we told through Country of Blind to our screenplay being invited by the Oscars Library of the Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, it all feels surreal! I am hoping that we achieve even greater heights with our film, as the story is an entire experience that people will get to live while watching it".

Director Rahhat Shah Kazmi said, "I am happy that the vision I had for this film is being appreciated so widely. Country of Blind being accepted by the audience in the USA and the screenplay now being invited by the Academy's Library of the Motion Pictures and Sciences is a huge feat for our entire team. I can only hope that we achieve all that this film deserves because right from the story to the way it's shot, everything about Country of Blind is beautiful!".

Based on the H.G. Wells novel of the same name, Country of Blind is a satirical drama about an isolated village. The Rahhat Shah Kazmi-directed movie, in which Hina Khan and Shoib Nikash Shah star, gives Bollywood a fresh artistic perspective.

Credit- Indian Forum