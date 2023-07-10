Optimism! Hina Khan expresses high hopes for 'Country of Blind’; Says ‘hope we achieve even greater heights’

The Oscars Library has extended an invitation to the film following a successful poster launch in Cannes 2022 and a wide distribution in the USA across 14 theatres, where viewers gave it overwhelmingly positive reviews.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/22/2023 - 14:15
Hina

MUMBAI: Country of Blind, starring Hina Khan, has accomplished yet another significant feat. The Oscars Library has extended an invitation to the film following a successful poster launch in Cannes 2022 and a wide distribution in the USA across 14 theatres, where viewers gave it overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Also read: AMAZING! Hina Khan enjoys the mesmerising locales of Kashmir and we can't decide who is more beautiful

The Oscars Library has invited the movie to become a part of the permanent core collection at the Library of the Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. The movie tells an emotional tale about the "Sightless" and their lives in a real cinematic experience. The film has obviously had a significant impact on the audience in the United States, and the screenplay being invited by the Academy's Library of the Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences is the icing on the cake for the team. Director Siddiq Barmak, a Golden Globe winner, even gave it high praise and called it a true cinematic experience.

Hina says, "Our team has worked really hard on this film, and there is nothing better than it being recognized at such a large scale. Right from people in the USA loving the story we told through Country of Blind to our screenplay being invited by the Oscars Library of the Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, it all feels surreal! I am hoping that we achieve even greater heights with our film, as the story is an entire experience that people will get to live while watching it".

Director Rahhat Shah Kazmi said, "I am happy that the vision I had for this film is being appreciated so widely. Country of Blind being accepted by the audience in the USA and the screenplay now being invited by the Academy's Library of the Motion Pictures and Sciences is a huge feat for our entire team. I can only hope that we achieve all that this film deserves because right from the story to the way it's shot, everything about Country of Blind is beautiful!".

Based on the H.G. Wells novel of the same name, Country of Blind is a satirical drama about an isolated village. The Rahhat Shah Kazmi-directed movie, in which Hina Khan and Shoib Nikash Shah star, gives Bollywood a fresh artistic perspective.

Also read: REVEALED! Hina Khan had auditioned for THIS popular reality show before she got a big break in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Credit- Indian Forum

Bigg Boss 11 Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 Naagin 5 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Rajan Shahi Hina Khan Rahhat Shah Kazmi Shoib Nikash Shah Country Of Blind The Oscars Library TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/22/2023 - 14:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Shahid Kapoor's indirect comments at Akshay Kumar's multiple films spark a reaction from fans; Fans say ‘Pure career me sirf 3 hit filme di’
MUMBAI : After a series of unsuccessful movies, Akshay Kumar eventually found success with OMG 2, which was hailed as a...
What! Karan Johar recalls how he had preconceived notions about Hindi film stars, “With Shah Rukh, there was a lot of talk that he was kind of like arrogant…”
MUMBAI :Karan Johar is one of the most sought after filmmakers. He has proved his ability to have big star casts, grand...
Shocking! From Katrina Kaif to Hema Malini; Bollywood actresses open up about near-death experiences
MUMBAI : Life has a way of being surprisingly unpredictable, and nobody is exempt from this unpredictability, not even...
Wow! Bobby Deol opens up about Sunny Deol being a father figure to him; Says ‘I consider myself very lucky to have…’
MUMBAI: The adored Bollywood siblings Sunny and Bobby Deol frequently move their fans with their enduring and valued...
Optimism! Hina Khan expresses high hopes for 'Country of Blind’; Says ‘hope we achieve even greater heights’
MUMBAI: Country of Blind, starring Hina Khan, has accomplished yet another significant feat. The Oscars Library has...
Woah! Kareena Kapoor praises Alia Bhatt as the best in her generation, Reacts to their similarities; Says ‘she is truly gifted’
MUMBAI: The new jewellery line collaboration between Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt delighted fans...
Recent Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Shocking! Shahid Kapoor's indirect comments at Akshay Kumar's multiple films spark a reaction from fans; Fans say ‘Pure career me sirf 3 hit filme di’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Simaran
Simaran Kaur: It's crucial to recognise that both physical and mental health are essential for a truly healthy, fulfilling life
Rohitashv Gour
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour at Ramlila celebrations at Lal Quila in New Delhi!
Mrinal
Exclusive! “I had to keep this undertone of sadness in me all the time because my mother is missing from the house initially”, Kavya Luthra aka Mrinal Navell Of Kundali Bhagya opens up on the audience's reaction, her process of adapting into her character
Romiit
Exclusive! “It's DKP family, It can't get better than this on television. So the feeling is gratefulness”, Romiit Raaj aka Bobby of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, on being a part of the show, and music’s influence on the show!
Vikrant
Navratri Special With Star Plus Show Artists- Yukti Kapoor, Mudit Nayyar, Krutika Desai, and Rohit Chandel Give Us A Sneak Peek About Their Navratri Celebrations, Deets Inside
Vinay
Congratulations! Vinay Pathak, Mehul Nisar, Purab Kohli, Kishwer Merchant, and the rest of the cast celebrate twenty-five years of Zee TV’s most acclaimed and successful youth show “Hip Hip Hurray”