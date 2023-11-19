In order to attain perfection for the role of Jhanak, I learned how to row a shikara within two days", shares Hiba Nawab aka Jhanak on shooting for her upcoming Star Plus show Jhanak in serene beauty of Kashmir! Deets Inside

MUMBAI : The audience will get to witness the mesmerising and enthralling beauty of Kashmir in the Star Plus show Jhanak. The show defies all odds to make ends meet and fulfil her dream, but a tragedy strikes her family, which leaves her world upside down. The audience will get to witness a varied set of emotions from Jhanak.

Star Plus is known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored territory. Hiba Nawab will be seen essaying the titular role of Jhanak in the show. Jhanak is the story of a young girl who wants to make her parents proud and achieve her goals, but some unforeseen circumstances unfold in her life. Krushal Ahuja plays the role of Anirudh, and Chandani Sharma will play the character of Arshi in the show Jhanak.

Kashmir defines blissful beauty, comprising glaciers, lakes, mountains, and scenic nature. Kashmir is heaven on Earth. The green valleys of Kashmir have their own charismatic look and are surrounded by mountains, and enumerable greenary.

Hiba Nawab who essays the titular role Jhanak, shares her experience shooting in Kashmir. She shares, ",It was a different experience to shoot in Kashmir; it was the very first time that I had visited this beautiful place. It is like a dream come true for me. Since childhood, I have always wished to visit Kashmir, and I finally did. The portrayal of Kashmir in the show is something the audience should look forward to. In order to get perfection for the role of Jhanak, I learned how to row a shikara within two days. Initially, I was scared about it, but with practice, I think now I can call myself a professional. It was a fun experience to shoot in Kashmir; the natives there are supportive and loving. The difficulties shooting there were all worth it. No pain, no gain. It is going to be a visual treat for the audience."

Jhanak, produced by Leena Gangopadhyay, will air on Star Plus on November 20 at 10.30 p.m. from Monday to Sunday.

