Ormax Media Names Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Ishita As The Most Loved Female Fzzictional Character On Indian Television

MUMBAI: Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been named the most loved female fictional character on Hindi television during 2010-2019 that India loves as presented by Ormax Media, for her portrayal of Dr. Ishita Bhalla in popular television show Ye Hai Mohabbatein.

The show that went on to air for six years, traced the story of Dr. Ishita, an infertile dentist who marries a CEO in order to provide maternal affection to his daughter, Ruhi. Divyanka’s portrayal of Ishita won her many awards and nominations including the coveted Indian Telly Award and the Gold Award, to name a few. Divyanka has also been making it to the Forbes Celebrity 100 list year after year.

Ormax Media is a Mumbai based media consulting firm that launched Character India Loves in 2010 to measure the popularity of fiction characters at a monthly level. Ormax True Value is a definitive tool for content testing for the Indian Television industry.