Ouch! Aditya Narayan trolled for taking a dig at singer Amit Kumar; the Indian Idol 12 host reacts

MUMBAI: A popular singer, Aditya Narayan has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment world. He is also a popular host.

The singer-host has a huge fan following. The Indian Idol 12 host has been receiving a lot of flak for taking a dig at singer Amit Kumar for criticizing the contestants on the show. However Aditya says he is unfazed by the criticism. Aditya Narayan told Spotboye, “To all those who are trolling and lashing out at me I say, Shashtaang Pranaam to all and God bless you. I feel like that cheetah who wouldn’t move to prove he’s the fastest in a dog race.”

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan asks Kumar Sanu whether he was forced to praise contestants

He added, “Sometimes trying to prove your point is an insult to your own intelligence and experience. This is how I feel while defending arguably the best collection of contestants on a reality show. Indian Idol is the no.1 reality show for 26 weeks running. Do I need to defend it?” However Aditya is glad the contestants are learning to deal with flak at such a young age. “Accha hai. They are getting to know the harsh reality of the world outside the reality show. As their fans grow, so will the critics. It is inevitable.” The singer who is stationed in Daman nowadays shooting for Indian Idol is in Mumbai for a break.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Aditya Narayan speaks on Indian Idol 12’s criticism; Feels IPL ended that’s why people are venting anger

CREDIT: SPOTBOYE