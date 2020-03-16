Ouch! Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan's Zain Imam, aka Agastya, is soon to face a deadly accident; see Zain's post

Zain took to his social media and revealed how painful it is for him to shoot during late-night pack-ups.

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another tale from the telly world, and this time, we decode the transition of TV actor Zain Imam who is ruling everyone's heart with his stint in Colors' Fanaaa Ishq Mein Marjawan as Agastya Raichand, starring opposite Reem Sameer Shaikh, aka Pakhi.

Zain Imam has garnered everyone's love and attention from the time he made his debut in showbiz. But it seems that the actor will face a deadly accident on the sets of the show. Zain took to his social media and revealed how painful it is for him to shoot during late-night pack-ups.

Presently, the show is bringing a dramatic arc as Agastya misses Tara. She sneakily reaches his home and spends a lovely time with him. But when Pakhi fails to find her, the situation takes a shocking turn as she doubts Agastya. 

As Pakhi files a complaint against him, unfortunately, it puts Agastya in a tight spot. Tara hides in a carton, and Agastya is unaware of this when Pakhi accuses him of kidnapping Tara.

Also, in the upcoming episode, we will witness an action sequence between Agastya and Ishaan, aka Akshit Sukija, wherein Zain will face the injury.

Isn't the scene dreadful? Do let us know your views.

Latest Video