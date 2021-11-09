Ouch! Netizens annoyed with Bigg Boss fame Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's PDA

MUMBAI: Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan's relationship began inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. They started dating after the show ended. In a recent latest video from a birthday party, Eijaz can be seen lifting Pavitra in his arms.

In the video, the actor pulls Pavitra towards himself and then lifts her. They then dances on Suraj Dooba Hai Yaaron while looking at each other.

Have a look.

But their PDA did not go down well with many. One called it a “drama” and said, “Drame dono.....privacy b rakhlo thoda sa.....love se jyada overacting chal raha hai" (Both of them are doing drama. You should keep some privacy. It looks like overacting and not love). Another pointed out at Eijaz and Pavitra's huge fights during Bigg Boss, saying, “Biggboss mai to khub ladte the" (They used to fight so much in Bigg Boss)

However, others adored them. One said, “Looking so Adorable MashaAllah” Another wrote, “Please shaadi kar lo" (Please get married).

Earlier this year, Eijaz opened up about his relationship with the actress and said, “She has this weird way of loving me that she gets angry. And I understand why she gets angry is because she has that level of expectations from me. Even if it means serving me breakfast and if the breakfast is stone-cold, she is very angry. I understand these things and I just take it as loving, I kiss her on the forehead and say thank you.”

