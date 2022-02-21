Ouch! Netizens troll Ramanand Sagar’s great granddaughter Sakshi Chopra, compare her with Urfi Javed

MUMBAI: Sakshi Chopra is the great granddaughter of the legendary film and television director, late Dr Ramanand Sagar. She is breaking the internet with her sexy photos.

Sakshi is an actress, model, songwriter, and content creator. She has a YouTube channel named “Sakshi Chopra.”

She has now grabbed netizens’ attention for her fashion choice as they compare her style with Urfi Javed.

Sakshi resides in the US and is the daughter of film producer Meenakshi Sagar. She has a huge fan following on TikTok and Instagram, which she keeps on updating her feed every day.

Recently, Sakshi Chopra was spotted in the city, wearing a tiger print bikini-style top and light blue high-waist lace-up pants. She completed her look with a golden armlet on her left forearm and a classy silk headscarf along with a double-layered neckpiece and a bunch of stine-studded and gold bangles on both hands.

Her pictures were shared online. The actress was brutally trolled for her outfit.

Have a look.

Reacting to her style, a user wrote, “Yeh or Urfi mast competition dete ek dusre ko,” while another wrote, “ye urfi ki dusri bhen hai mele mai kho gayi thi.”

Her account in the photosharing app is filled with pictures of hers in a bikini and there are many pictures where she is topless. Sakshi has over 27.2k followers on YouTube.

Credits: Koimoi