OUCH! Sachin Tendulkar trolls THIS person as he shares a photo with Dharmendra Deol; CHECK OUT

MUMBAI: Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is pretty active on social media.

He regularly shares pictures and videos to update and treat his fans and followers.

On Tuesday, Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture of an impromptu meeting with veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra Deol on social media. Both the famous personalities, who are considered to be legends in their respective fields, met each other on a flight.

ALSO READ: AWW! Sachin Tendulkar has something to say about THIS famous Maharashtrian dish; watch his DELICIOUS VIDEO

Though he shared the picture, he also trolled another popular and loved cricketer with a witty caption.

Any guesses who? Well, he is Virender Sehwag. In the caption, Sachin wrote, “Veeru’on ki baat hi alag hai! Sabhi unke fan hai. Kya kehta hai, Viru!” Interestingly, Sachin’s caption was meant to tease Virender Sehwag, who is known as 'Viru' which is very similar to what one of the iconic Dharmendra's characters - 'Veeru' in the film Sholay.

Check out the picture and caption below.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra also shared the same picture on his social media handle and the actor showered blessings on Sachin through his caption. “Desh ke gauravshaali Sachin se aaj achanak hawai jahaz mein mulaqat ho gai ….Sachin jab jab mila mujhe hamesha mera pyaara beta ban ke mila….. Jeete raho, Love you Sachin,” he wrote.

Take a look.

Desh ke gauravshaali Sachin se aaj achanak hawai jahaz mein mulaqat ho gai ….Sachin jab jab mila mujhe hamesha mera pyaara beta ban ke mila….. Jeete raho, Love you Sachin. pic.twitter.com/pDpSD9Jnp3 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 14, 2021

What’s your take on the picture of the legendary duo? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: WOW: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara makes her ACTING DEBUT!

CREDIT: ZEENEWS