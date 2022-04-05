Ouch! Shehnaaz Gill faces flak for her behaviour with Salman; netizens ask if she is high

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill was one of the many stars at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s Eid party. The Bigg Boss 13 star was seen wearing a gorgeous black sharara for the festive bash. While Shehnaaz made her way alone into the party, posing for the cameras, she was escorted out of the party by Salman himself. Cameras caught the actors keeping each other close as they walked out of the venue.

As most know, Salman calls Shehnaaz “Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif.” As per recent rumours doing the rounds, she has been roped in by the superstar in his film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Just not that, she’s reportedly been allowed to take the fee as per her will. That is huge, isn’t it? L

A video is going viral where Salman Khan could be seen coming out to the venue to see off Shehnaaz Gill. The duo stands at the red carpet to pose for the paparazzi. It is then that the actress hugs and kisses the Dabangg actor on his neck. He then tells her, “Jao Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif.”

Shehnaaz Gill holds his hands and drags him along with her. She tells Salman Khan, “chorke aao mujhe.” As she moves towards her car, the host even interrupts and tells her that she’s sitting in the wrong car. He escorts her as she sits in her car and leaves the location.

Netizens have mixed reactions to the viral video. Shehnaaz has always been a pure soul and has never stopped herself from expressing how she feels. Salman, on the other hand, has been really protective of the beauty ever since Sidharth Shukla left us.

“Aaj toh jalne walo ki rooh bhi jal gayi,” a user wrote.

“She’s so high,” another commented.

Another wrote, “She’s clearly drunk”

A worried fan shared, “Sorry but this doesn’t look normal,i think both are either drunk or high,i haven’t seen shehnaaz like this ever, hope she is fine.”

A troll wrote, “daaru utni piyo jitni sambhali jaye”

Have a look.

Shehnaaz chose a velvet salwar kameez set that was all about subtle glamour and embracing ethnic style statements, making it fit for an Eid bash. It features a velvet kurta decorated with a wide V neckline, long sleeves, gold brocade embroidery, embellished gota borders on the cuffs and hem, and a backless detail with a dori tie.

