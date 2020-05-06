Our beautiful mornings should start with a healthy drink says, Karishma Tanna

MUMBAI: With the Covid-19 pandemic, people must ensure they keep fit and maintain a healthy diet to keep their immune systems strong. Actress Karishma Tanna, one of the strongest contenders on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 on COLORS, is also following a healthy lifestyle that she is very happy to share with her followers, hoping everyone can put this to practice. While she works out regularly at home, she also makes sure a healthy diet compliments her fitness regime which includes drinks loaded with essential nutrients to keep her fit and healthy.

Talking about it, Karishma Tanna said, “I am making most of this lock-down and I'm glad I find ways to keep my mom and me occupied. I make sure I work out daily, drink loads of liquids to hydrate myself, and eat nutritious food. Recently, with my mother’s help, I discovered a healthy drink which one should drink every day, and as the saying goes - A beautiful day begins with a beautiful mindset. All you need is cucumber, amla, palak, and lemon. Cucumber helps in keeping your body cool and also aids in weight loss, amla is packed with Vitamins, palak is high in iron, and lemon I am sure you all know has a lot of vitamin C. So eat wisely! Lastly, would like to urge all my followers to keep a check on their health and stay safe”