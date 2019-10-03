Our elimination from Nach Baliye 9 was NOT FAIR: Palak Purswani

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ couple-based dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 has been one of the most talked-about series.

Along with current couple, ex-couples dancing together to win the coveted trophy has grabbed immense attention. The show is judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan and hosted by Maniesh Paul and Waluscha De Sousa.

The show has been in the news since its launch owing to the sheer number of controversies it has witnessed. Recently, Natasha Stankovic walked out after her performance as she forgot her steps, despite the fact that there were Bollywood stars present as special guests.

The show introduced four wild-card couples, which enhanced audience interest.

In the upcoming episodes, Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdeva will get eliminated from the show.

In a candid chat with TellyChakkar, Palak expressed her disappointment on being eliminated. She said, 'It was totally unexpected. I don’t know on what grounds they eliminated us. We were expecting to last more than 3 weeks in the competition. We both are still confused as to how eliminations are taking place. Things are very dicey and confusing. Last week, Vishal and Madurima got 0 marks, still we got eliminated, I mean, I just don’t know how are these decisions taken.'

She further added, 'I am personally not happy with the way we’ve been eliminated, because in the second week, Prince and Yuvika got 88 marks wherein we got 87. Even in that week, things were quite unclear, which I would not want to comment on. I just feel it’s not fair. Our elimination was least expected.'

Earlier, Urvashi Dholakia too expressed her displeasure on being eliminated from the show. However, she is back in the show as a wild-card contestant.

What are your views on Palak and Avinash’s eviction?