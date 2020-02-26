Our very own Surbhi Jyoti aka Bela is set to enter Naagin 4

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's Naagin series has a huge fan following and has been loved by the audience. Naagin 4 has also received a lot of positive response from the audience.

Fans have loved the new naagins Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, and Sayantani Ghosh. Now, Surbhi Jyoti aka Naagrani Bela will be entering the show.

Surbhi has been part of Naagin 3 series, and she was loved for her performance and her chemistry with Pearl V Puri.

There are media reports doing the rounds that she will be back as Naagin in Naagin 4. As per the current track, Dev learns the truth about Brinda's real identity that she is a Naagin

He gets shocked to see Brinda in her real form. He is also angry with Brinda's growing closeness to her ex-beau Rajat at the party. However, it was not Brinda, but Vishakha in Brinda's avatar, trying to create a rift between them.

Dev is shocked and goes to the Laal Tekdi mandir. Here, the Naagmani starts glowing on Dev's forehead. Vishakha who wants the Naagmani at any cost will try to kill Dev with her sword.

