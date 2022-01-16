Oviya strongly supports govt's move to increase marriage age for women

MUMBAI: Actress Oviya, who shot to fame after her stint in reality show 'Bigg Boss Tamil', on Wednesday said that she strongly supported the government's decision to increase the legal age of marriage for women.

The actress, who took to social media to register her thoughts, said, "Increasing marriage age is a right decision! You don't need to sacrifice many things and take on very big responsibilities at an early age! I strongly support (it)."

Oviya's statement came even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the aim behind the government's move to increase the legal age of marriage for women was to empower the country's daughters.

The move to increase the age for marriage, the Prime Minister said, would give girls sufficient time to build their careers and become 'Atmanirbhar'.

Oviya, who gained a huge fan following after her participation in 'Bigg Boss Tamil', will next be seen in the comedy entertainer 'Contractor Nesamani' featuring Yogi Babu in the lead.

