Padma Shri Kavita Krishnamurthy brings her musical brilliance as a Guest Judge to Indian Idol’s ‘Theatre Round’

Padma Shri Kavita Krishnamurthy

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s singing reality show, Indian Idol, synonymous with being music ka sabse bada gharana, has emerged as a national platform for aspiring singers to prove their mettle. This season promises to evoke a gamut of emotions, showcasing talent par-excellence, found across the length and breadth of the country. As the competition heats up and the race to secure a spot in the Top 15 intensifies, Indian Idol 14 will welcome Kavita Krishnamurthy, a true legend, as a guest judge alongside Kumar Sanu and Vishal Dadlani.

Padma Shri Kavita Krishnamurthy has been the voice of some of the most timeless songs in Indian cinema. Her repertoire includes gems like Dola Re Dola, Aaj Main Upar, Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, Hawa Hawaii, Nimbooda, and Aankhon Ki Gustakiyaan, to list a few. On Indian Idol, Kavita not only engaged with each contestant and imparted rich musical knowledge but also enjoyed some nostalgic banter with fellow judges – Kumar Sanu and Vishal Dadlani.

Bringing her musical brilliance to the theatre round as a guest judge, Kavita expressed her admiration for this much-loved singing reality show and its legacy. She said, “It is truly heartening to witness the incredible talent that Indian Idol has nurtured over the years. This show has given India some of its finest singers, and I have always admired the dedication and passion it brings out in its contestants. I am deeply honoured to be a part of Indian Idol 14 as a guest judge for the theatre round. Helping Kumar ji and Vishal in finding the Top 15 contestants is both a privilege and a responsibility that I take to heart. I believe in the power of music to transform lives, and I am excited to see the magic unfold on the stage of Indian Idol 14.”

Witness Kavita Krishnamurthy’s invaluable insights and expertise in the upcoming theatre round on Indian Idol 14.

Tune in to Indian Idol 14 every Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. exclusively on Sony Entertainment Television!

