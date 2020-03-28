Padman actress Harshada Patil requests people to help the daily wages workers

MUMBAI: Owing to the recent lock down announcement with surplus organisations practicing work from home without deducting salaries, actress Harshada Patil is urging people to treat daily wage workers the same way.

Harshada Patil says "I just switched on the TV & saw the workers walking to their villages which is 1800 kms i.e approximately 10 days. I request them to stay wherever they are, they are safe, there is no need to travel. Please trust the government, our PM Modi ji & CM Uddhav Thackeray ji are doing everything in their power to help you. Please do not panic. Walking home is not the solution, infact you are putting your family & your village at risk. Precaution is better than cure. " further adding "Also I would like to request the government to please make arrangements for these workers to fulfill their basic needs like food, water & shelter otherwise due to lack to options they will resort to actions they should not do. Or may be arrange transportation for them so that they can go home safely"

"This unfortunate situation of Coronavirus has lead to many workers & their families sleep empty stomach. As instructed by PM Modi ji they are also adhering to self quarantine. I request people to please provide them with basic necessities. This is the time to selfless not selfish" says Patil

Harshada also mentions that there are many programs floating around which are dedicated to help these workers. She urges everyone to do their research & help the program they believe in.

"Apart from these daily wages workers, please pay your house help their wages even if they aren’t coming in. It will feed their families" adds Harshada