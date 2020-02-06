This painting of Erica Fernandes will mesmerize you!

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes aka Prerna Sharma is one of the most stylish actresses of the telly town. She never fails to impress fans with her super-hot looks.

The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi star also runs a YouTube channel in which she shares different fashion, make-up, and health tips almost every week. Just like her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, her YouTube channel is quite a hit.

Erica is a fun-loving person who is often seen bonding with her co-stars. In fact, she shares a great bond with Parth Samthaan who plays the role of Anurag.

The actress has a massive fan following. Recently, a fan of hers has made painting of hers in which she looks as beautiful as ever.

Have a look.