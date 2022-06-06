Palak Sindhwani begins with her Kathak classes shares pictures on instagram, says "I always wanted to learn this artform since I was a kid"

MUMBAI: Palak Sindhwani is one of the most prettiest looking actresses in the entertainment industry. The actor who's a multifaceted personality has started with her formal training in Kathak, she shared some stills on her instagram along with her guru wherein she is seen happily posing for the camera.

Palak wrote "Day 1 of happiness series started with Kathak (red heart emoji) I wanted to learn this art form since I was a kid, I'm so happy that I started my kathak journey with @rajendrachaturvedi sir, Thankyou for your guidance and support, can't wait to learn from you" the post recieved

On the professional front, Palak is currently seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. And was also seen in the Hotstar series Hostages!

