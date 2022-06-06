Palak Sindhwani begins with her Kathak classes shares pictures on instagram, says "I always wanted to learn this artform since I was a kid"

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 18:08
Palak Sindhwani begins with her Kathak classes shares pictures on instagram, says "I always wanted to learn this artform since I

MUMBAI: Palak Sindhwani is one of the most prettiest looking actresses in the entertainment industry. The actor who's a multifaceted personality has started with her formal training in Kathak, she shared some stills on her instagram along with her guru wherein she is seen happily posing for the camera.

Palak wrote "Day 1 of happiness series started with Kathak (red heart emoji) I wanted to learn this art form since I was a kid, I'm so happy that I started my kathak journey with @rajendrachaturvedi sir, Thankyou for your guidance and support, can't wait to learn from you" the post recieved

On the professional front, Palak is currently seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. And was also seen in the Hotstar series Hostages!
 

Palak Sindhwani Kathak Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 18:08

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! I am sure people are going to like Ankush in the coming days: Rohit Bakshi on his character and reason to agree to Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Palak Sindhwani begins with her Kathak classes shares pictures on instagram, says "I always wanted to learn this artform since I was a kid"
MUMBAI: Palak Sindhwani is one of the most prettiest looking actresses in the entertainment industry. The actor who's a...
OMG! This is what happened when Karan Kundrra took his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash on a bike ride
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular and hottest couples in the telly town. The two...
Wow! Checkout what will happen in Nakuul Mehta, Karan Kundrra and Mohsin Khan's Multiverse
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Exclusive! Shweta Tiwari to be seen in Rohit Shetty directorial web movie Indian Police force
MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari is a huge name in the world of entertainment business and she is best known for her performance...
OMG! Is Reem Shaikh and Zain Imam starrer Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan going off air ?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Recent Stories
OMG! These celebrities wore the most expensive outfits at a recent awards event
OMG! These celebrities wore the most expensive outfits at a recent awards event
Latest Video