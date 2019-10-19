News

Pallavi Joshi to play key role in space fiction series Antariksh

MUMBAI: Pallavi Joshi is a well-known film and television personality. She has acted in films like Buddha in a Traffic Jam, and Andha Yudh, while her TV projects include Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai and Justajoo. Now, she is gearing up for her new project, Antariksh. 

The OTT platform, Eros Now, will soon come up with India’s first space fiction web-series titled Antariksh. The series is written and directed by Badrinath Sabat and produced by Dustbin Ideas. Ruhaan Rajput and Bidita Bag are playing the lead roles in it. Now, according to the latest reports, ace actress Pallavi Joshi, who was last seen in The Tashkent Files, will play an integral role in the upcoming series.

