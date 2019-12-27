Pallavi Mukherjee to star in Shashi Sumeet’s next on Colors

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar broke the news about young actor Pravisht Mishra being roped in to depict the male lead in Shashi Sumeet’s upcoming show on Colors which will be based on child marriage.

He is best known for his roles in Suryaputra Karn, Mahabharat and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum .

(Read here: Shashi Sumeet’s next on child marriage; Pravisht Mishra to play the lead).

We have heard that apparently, as per the storyline, the young female lead will get married in childhood to a grown-up hero (played by Pravisht). Later, with the show progressing, hero will make sure the girl gets proper education and becomes a barrister.

We have also heard actress Pallavi Mukherjee, who rose to fame with Gandi Baat 3, has been roped in to play sister of the female lead.

As per the reports, the show will also feature actress Arina Dey, who was seen in Star Bharat’s Musakaan as the female lead’s mother.

We Could not get through Pallavi for a comment.