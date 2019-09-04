Palomi Ghosh gets all nostalgic while shooting for Mission Over Mars

MUMBAI: ALTBalaji’s and Zee5’s upcoming web series Mission-Over-Mars(M-O-M) will see the very talented Palomi Ghosh alongside Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh and Nidhi Singh. Playing the role of Meghan Reddy, she’ll be seen as a certified genius and an engineering geek who puts her best foot forward in the Mars Mission. It’s no surprise to see Palomi enjoy this role to the fullest as she comes from Science background. The actor experiences a lot of nostalgia while shooting on the sets definitely as she was taken down the memory lane of her college days. She revived all the things that she learned in college while pursuing her science graduation. Not only was the perfect fit for the character but also she handled it with a lot of ease.



With the entire cast and crew finding her to be the perfect fit for the role, it’s no surprise to see Palomi relate to her character so much. Speaking on how close the part is to her, Palomi Ghosh shares, “Everyone in the cast teased me for being the perfect fit for my character (Meghan Reddy) as I am always in my own little world. Also, I relate to my character a lot as I come from Science background. There were many occasions where I was taken back in time to my good old college days and reminded of the time where my life was filled with scientific terms and equations. I even resonate with my co-actor Nidhi Singh’s character, who believes in Astrology as it’s something that I also believe in my real life.”



Mission Over Mars (M-O-M) will showcase the motivational story of four women scientists who helped ISA (Indian Space Agency) overcome a seemingly impossible technical deficit to launch the successful Mission Over Mars. M-O-M will stream on 10th September on ALTBalaji and Zee5.