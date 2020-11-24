Pamela Singh Bhutoria roped in for Star Plus’ Rudrakal

MUMBAI: Here we are back with another exciting news from Star Plus’ upcoming show titled Rudrakal.

After producing popular Marathi shows namely Kamla, Majhe Mann Tujhe Zale and Durva and Hindi shows like Mere Sai, Dil Dhoondta Hai, and Namune, Dashami Creations will helm this show.

As mentioned by us, it will apparently be a 26-episode series. Well, we also hear that makers are in talks with Bollywood’s finest actor and director Mahesh Manjrekar to direct the show.

We have already reported about Bhanu Uday, Vidya Malavade, Rudhrashk Jaiswal, Harsh Joshi, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Marathe, Kishor Kadam and Suraj Singh being part of the show.

(Read here: Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Marathe, Kishor Kadam and Suraj Singh in Dashami Creations' next for Star Plus )

Now, we hear that actress Pamela Singh Bhutoria, who has been part of films like Kahaani and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, has been roped in for the show.

We could not get through to the actress for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

(Also read: Bhanu Uday, Vidya Malavade and Rudhrashk Jaiswal roped in for Dashami Creations new show )