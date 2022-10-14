Pandya Store: EXCLUSIVE! AWW! Kanwar Dhillon aka Shiv and Alice kaushik aka Raavi cannot stop obsessing over each other for THIS reason

MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts as they are favourites. The story is gearing up for some interesting drama and exciting twists.

While the iconic duo of Shiva and Raavi weren’t seen together due to the track of the show, they are again coming together. The fans are super excited and pouring in a lot of love.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with Kanwar and Alice while they were all decked up for the upcoming track of the show. The two couldn’t stop appreciating each other’s looks and giving each other titles.

We can see Alice in an elegant cream coloured lehenga while Kanwar in a white sherwani. Alice even said that Kanwar is looking like a hot Punjabi guy.

The fans even have given them ship names as Kdice and Shivi.

The fans are pouring in love for the two and were waiting to see them together.

According to the latest narrative, a funny yet interesting coordination is brewing between the members of Pandya house as Rishita and Dhara try to plot against Shweta and Deven.

Dhara and Rishita are ready to take a risk as they have made Suman the center point of their plan.

Later, they decide to include Raavi in the plan as they need help. Here comes the most hilarious part of the episode, where we don’t just get to see Dhara and Rishita struggle to communicate with Shiva to call Raavi. We also see Shiva having a hard time communicating with Raavi as she misunderstands that he is calling to have some romantic time and starts to ignore her.

Shiva fails to make it clear to Raavi that Rishita and Dhara are calling her, but Shiva uses force and drags Raavi to them, where Rishita and Dhara have a hard time convincing Raavi for a task that’s important for the plan to progress.

In the end, Raavi agrees, and they shower their love on her.

