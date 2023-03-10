Pandya Store fame actor Kanwar Dhillon attends his school’s 25th Annual Day as Chief Guest!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 21:00
Kanwar Dhillon

MUMBAI: Actor Kanwar Dhillon has made his mark on television over the years with many popular shows such as ‘Hum Hain Na’ and ‘Internet Wala Love’. His last role of Shiva Pandya in Star Plus’s Pandya Store earned him worldwide appreciation from across the globe. While the handsome actor may not be on our screens at the moment, he is still making quite an impact.

Kanwar was invited as the chief guest for the silver jubilee celebration of Veer Bhagat Singh International School, which he attended as a student. It was the school’s 25th annual day, and they felt that the actor was an alumnus worthy of being the chief guest for the event. Kanwar was actually part of the first batch of the school, making him an even more perfect choice to grace the event.

Attending the programme was no doubt a huge honour for him, as one’s school is an unforgettable part of their life. Kanwar got the opportunity to meet his teachers and staff of the school, and could not help but get nostalgic about the time when he was a student there. He also got the chance to meet many fans at the school, and Kanwar was sure to make their day by clicking selfies with them!

While celebrities attend many events and functions, attending the school which one attended, and that too as a chief guest, is an even more special honour. This signifies the strong and positive example which Kanwar Dhillon has been setting over the years. We are sure; that this will inspire many more to stay connected to their roots, and always strive for excellence in any field they enter.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 21:00

