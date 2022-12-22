Pandya Store fame Alice Kaushik aka Raavi can compete with K3G’s ‘Poo’ when it comes to loving Laddoos, see for yourself

MUMBAI :Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to heart characters. The show has been giving a packaged dose of drama, romance and action ever since it began. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: The Pandyas sign the documents, Shweta is anxious about them learning the truth

Pandya Store has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the Pandya family.

Our viewers also want to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and gather some tidbits about their favorite TV star’s life.

Pandya Store recently completed its run of 600 episodes and seems like the cast and crew had a grand celebration about the same.

Now, we came across a post shared by Hartaj who essays the character of Arnav and we can see Alice Kaushik enjoying a healthy dose of Ladoos in the video.

Check it out here!

The laddoos were made by Hartaj’s mother and the actress thanked her for her graciousness!

We were happy to learn this interesting little tidbit about Alice Kaushik and we are sure she could beat Poo when it comes to loving laddoos!

The actors of the Pandya Store fam share great friendship off-camera and such bonds often make us envious.

Don’t you agree?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile in Pandya Store, Shweta has a big plan to dupe the Pandyas once again through Gombi. She wants all the Pandyas to register that they are willingly paying Shweta the money.

Shweta rushes the procedure so Suman can’t read the papers. Later, Shweta’s mother and father arrive at the Pandyas’ to handover Chiku to them and deliver the handwritten note of Shweta that states that she is leaving to start her life afresh.

Dhara and Gombi seem satisfied with the outcome of the day and finally having Chiku with them.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: The Pandyas are happy with Chiku, Shweta leaves forever?

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com