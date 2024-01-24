Pandya Store Reunion? Your favourite celebs spotted!

Pandya

MUMBAI: We spotted your favourite cast of Pandya Store (Gen I) together. Pandya Store recently announced that its going to air two episodes in a single day for a whole week, starting from 29th Jan to 2nd Feb, one episode at 6pm & another at 7:30pm. Also, the show completed 1000 episodes recently. 

This reunion, was it just a coincidence then? Or, are the famous team coming back? Was this a script reading session?
After an intriguing track of revenge marriage between Dhaval & Suhani and Natasha standing up to Sandeep, upcoming track of the show Pandya Store would revolve around Dhaval fighting a life & death situation and returning home with Natasha. And the biggest conflict of all, the secret of Amreesh getting spilled in front of doting brother, Dhaval. Will this be the end of the relationships which held the family of Makwanas together? How will it affect Natasha & Dhaval? Will Amreesh, who has now fallen from the pedestal ever make amends to his brother or will Dhaval ever be able to forgive Amreesh? All these unanswered questions, and we want more. Hence, not one but two episodes in a day!

Also, the biggest question of them all, do the previous cast of Pandya Store has a role to play in the upcoming course of events?  Are they making a comeback?
Well this would be something to watch out for, so eyes peeled for 29th January , 6pm & 7:30pm.

