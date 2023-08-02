Pandya Store’s Akshay Kharodia and Simran Budharup enlist the requirement for a Happy Love Marriage, check out

Pandya Store's Akshay Kharodia and Simran Budharup enlist the requirement for a Happy Love Marriage, check out

MUMBAI :  Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to heart characters. The show has been giving a packaged dose of drama, romance and action ever since it began. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable. Pandya Store has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the Pandya family and its unity when it comes to dealing with struggles.

Our viewers want to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and gather some tidbits about their favorite TV star’s life just as much as they like to be entertained with the episodes presented on their TV screens!

Now, we came across a post close to Pandya Store.

Simran is often creative when it comes to creating content for her social media and the same and this time, she was joined by the wits of Akshay Kharodia too!

The duo recreated a hilarious scene from the movie Garam Masala as they enlist Love Marriage Arrangements that have seemingly become essential!

Check out this hilarious video!

So, you agree with this duo?

Since Valentines is nearing, we feel its necessary to ask your partner their requirements if things were to get serious!

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile in Pandya Store, we see that Suman asks Dhara to get Raavi and Rishita to stay back and Dhara promises her the same and also puts forth a condition that if she was able to accomplish that, then Suman will have to accept Chiku as her own and be his grandmother.

On the other hand, Chiku accidentally spills the beans on how Suman wanted Dhara to devise a plan to get the other brothers to stay in the Pandya Niwas forever.

In a major twist, Prerna’s parents arrive and force Krish and Prerna to return with them.

