Pandya Store’s Dhara aka Shiny Doshi shares some Happy pictures with These co-stars, check out

MUMBAI : Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to heart characters. The show has been giving a packaged dose of drama, romance and action ever since it began. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable.

Pandya Store has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the Pandya family.

Our viewers also want to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and gather some tidbits about their favorite TV star’s life.

Pandya Store recently completed its run of 600 episodes and seems like the cast and crew had a grand celebration about the same.

Now, we came across a post from behind the scenes.

We know that Dhara is striving too hard to support her family currently to win back the Pandya Store and help ease the financial strain on the family.

Pandya Store fam shares a great bond with each other and these pictures right here are proof enough!

Shiny Doshi shared some pictures with Gombi and Shiva aka Kinshuk Mahajan and Kanwar Dhillon.

Their smiles are absolutely contagious!

Meanwhile in Pandya Store, Dhara thinks that Shiva too has left her alone this time but she won’t give up on her dream to keep her family united.

Later, Shiva comes looking for Dhara but is surprised to see that Dhara has set up a stall outside the house and the family comes to her and Suman praises her efforts.

Later, Shweta comes and reveals to Dhara that she found a buyer for the store and this leaves Dhara shocked.

