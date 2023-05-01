Pandya Store’s Gombi and Krish aka Kinshuk Mahajan and Mohit Parmar get together for This challenge

MUMBAI : Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to heart characters. The show has been giving a packaged dose of drama, romance and action ever since it began. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable.

Pandya Store has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the Pandya family.

Our viewers also want to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and gather some tidbits about their favorite TV star’s life.

Pandya Store recently completed its run of 600 episodes and seems like the cast and crew had a grand celebration about the same.

Now, we came across a post from behind the scenes.

Kinshuk Mahajan and Mohit Parmar have gotten together for a popular social media challenge and you’ll have to see the brotherly bonding in this video!

Check out the post here!

It is so nice to see some of our favorite stars get along so off camera too!

Don’t you agree?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile in Pandya Store, Rishita and Dev arrive at the station and Rishita is furious at Dhara for putting Chutki in danger. Dhara tries to defend herself but Rishita isn’t ready to listen.

On the other hand, Dev is furious with Gombi for defending Dhara. Krish has reached Shweta’s place to take her to the police station to retreat her complaint against Dhara.

However, Shweta warns him to leave her or he will be dragged down for charges of molestation and harassment. The entire family is broken and in distress.

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com