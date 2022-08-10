Pandya Store’s Shesh and Mithu share a Secret Talent, check out

Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting BTS update from your favorite show. Meanwhile in Pandya Store, Now, we see that Shesh and Mithu break a TV at home in their naughtiness.
MUMBAI : Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to heart characters. The show has been giving a packaged dose of drama, romance and action ever since it began. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable. Pandya Store has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the Pandya family and its unity when it comes to dealing with struggles.

Our viewers want to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and gather some tidbits about their favorite TV star’s life just as much as they like to be entertained with the episodes presented on their TV screens!

We at Tellychakkar are always at the forefront of delivering chatpata stories from the telly world right to your doorstep, or maybe, phone screens!

Now, we came across a post close to Pandya Store.

The show moved 7 years forward and which brought in some cute entries on the show as the Pandya Brothers extended their families and have kids now!

Now, Mohit Parmar is seen with these two munchkins from the show, and they have displayed their secret talent!

Check out!

The two kids seem to be talented musicians apart from good actors and we just had to share it with you!

What do you have to say about the trio’s jugalbandi?

What do you think of this fun video?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile in Pandya Store, Now, we see that Shesh and Mithu break a TV at home in their naughtiness and they blame Chiku for the same. Chiku informs Suman of the truth but Suman only believes Shesh and Mithu after they reveal the truth.

Suman treats Mithu and Shesh as her own grandsons while Chiku, like he’s an outsider. Dhara and Chiku feels hurt by this and Dhara is determined to make Chiku part of the family.

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

