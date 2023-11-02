Pandya Store’s Shiny Doshi was featured in a project with Ranbir Kapoor! Check out the proof here!

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Prerna impresses the Pandya family

Pandya Store has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the Pandya family.

Our viewers also want to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and gather some tidbits about their favorite TV star’s life.

We know that Dhara is striving too hard to support her family currently to win back the Pandya Store and help ease the financial strain on the family.

Shiny Doshi who plays the role of Dhara on the show is quite active on Instagram and often takes to social media to share fun behind the scenes and even sneak peeks of the show and even shares her thoughts with her fans.

She shared a throwback video from way back when she starred with Ranbir Kapoor in a scene when he came on for promotions. In the video, Shiny is seen recreating, a scene with Ranbir, both of them look so amazing in the scene and you will love it. Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, on the show, Krish and Prerna exchange rings and garlands with blessings from their parents. While Prerna and Krish are finally engaged and everyone is happily celebrating, Dhara finds a document that says Krish still hasn’t divorced Shweta.

Dhara panics as she knows how tough it will be to get this divorce to come through.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Krish and Prerna engaged; Dhara finds document where the former still hasn’t divorced Shweta