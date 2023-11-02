Pandya Store’s Shiny Doshi was featured in a project with Ranbir Kapoor! Check out the proof here!

The show has been winning hearts for a little while and enjoys a great fan following. While the story in the show may go through ups and downs, it always keeps the fans intrigued.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/11/2023 - 16:33
Pandya Store’s Shiny Doshi was featured in a project with Ranbir Kapoor! Check out the proof here!

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Prerna impresses the Pandya family

Pandya Store has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the Pandya family.

Our viewers also want to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and gather some tidbits about their favorite TV star’s life.

We know that Dhara is striving too hard to support her family currently to win back the Pandya Store and help ease the financial strain on the family.

Shiny Doshi who plays the role of Dhara on the show is quite active on Instagram and often takes to social media to share fun behind the scenes and even sneak peeks of the show and even shares her thoughts with her fans. 

She shared a throwback video from way back when she starred with Ranbir Kapoor in a scene when he came on for promotions. In the video, Shiny is seen recreating, a scene with Ranbir, both of them look so amazing in the scene and you will love it. Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, on the show, Krish and Prerna exchange rings and garlands with blessings from their parents. While Prerna and Krish are finally engaged and everyone is happily celebrating, Dhara finds a document that says Krish still hasn’t divorced Shweta.

Dhara panics as she knows how tough it will be to get this divorce to come through.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Krish and Prerna engaged; Dhara finds document where the former still hasn’t divorced Shweta

Pandya Store Gautam Dhara Shiva Raavi Rishika Simran Budharup Shiny Doshi Kinshuk Mahajan Alice Kaushik Kanwar Dhillon simarn budharup Ranbir Kapoor TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/11/2023 - 16:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Anushka Sharma starrer Chakda Xpress
MUMBAI :This year, we will get to watch many biopics and one of them is Chakda Xpress. The movie, which stars Anushka...
Prajakta Koli, Shikha Talsania to bring 90s nostalgia with 'Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti'
MUMBAI: Actors Prajakta Koli, Shikha Talsania, Adhaar Khurana and Chaitnya Sharma among many others are all set to star...
Reem Shaikh breaks her silence on participating in shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi
MUMBAI :Reem Shaikh is a well-known television personality and she has a massive fan following.She began her career as...
Ben Affleck's 'Air' to take direct-to-digital route for India release
MUMBAI: The Ben Affleck directorial 'Air' brings to light the game-changing partnership between a then rookie Michael...
Do you think Emraan Hashmi, the 4th villain in spy universe will create a strong mark like the previous baddies?
MUMBAI :Upcoming movie Tiger 3 is the current buzz all over the social media after the successful run of the movie...
Recent Stories
After Sajjad Delafrooz, Tiger Shroff and John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi is the fourth villain in the YRF Spy universe and do you th
Do you think Emraan Hashmi, the 4th villain in spy universe will create a strong mark like the previous baddies?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Nakuuul Mehta
Nakuuul Mehta to star in a special project with wife Jankee Mehta! Find out what!
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik falls servery ill and shares a photo of her swollen lips; leaves fans worried
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik falls severely ill and shares a photo of her swollen lips; leaves fans worried
Will Pandya family break again? As Pandya Family To Witness High Voltage Drama As Shweta Re-enters Pandya House
Will Pandya family break again? As Pandya Family To Witness High Voltage Drama As Shweta Re-enters Pandya House
Exclusive! Time slot change for Naagin 6: the show is to be telecasted at this new time slot
Exclusive! Time slot change for Naagin 6: the show is to be telecasted at this new time slot
Bigg Boss 16: The finale of the show will be telecasted at this time and for the first time in history it will take place for fi
Bigg Boss 16: The finale of the show will be telecasted at this time and for the first time in history it will take place for five hours
Shark Tank India 2: Pitcher asks for ‘100 hours’ of the sharks and ‘No Money’ leaving them shocked
Shark Tank India 2: Pitcher asks for ‘100 hours’ of the sharks and ‘No Money’ leaving them shocked