Pandya Store’s Shiva aka Kanwar Dhillon impresses everyone with his NEW look from the show

Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting BTS updates from your favorite show. The show is gearing up for a big leap soon and the family is still fighting off Shweta’s manipulations. Kanwar will be seen in this new look on the show!
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 19:06
MUMBAI: Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to heart characters. The show has been giving a packaged dose of drama, romance and action ever since it began. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Shweta convinces her father to buy the house, Shiva asks Raavi to have faith in the family

Pandya Store has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the Pandya family.

Our viewers also want to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and gather some tidbits about their favorite TV star’s life.

Pandya Store had recently completed its run of 600 episodes and seems like the cast and crew had a grand celebration about the same.

Now, we came across a post close to Pandya Store.

The show is gearing up for a big leap soon and the family is still fighting off Shweta’s manipulations.

Meanwhile, looks like Shiva had some time to take care of his post-leap look and Kanwar shared the look of his character.

Check out the post here!

what do you think of Shiva’s new look?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile in Pandya Store, Previously, Gautam and Dhara are awaiting Krish and they are greeted by Krish with the shocking news that Mansukh is buying Pandya Store.

Shweta has a new plan to get the Pandya House to her name and is lying in the hospital. She persuades Hari to buy the house and plans to get it to her name later.

On the other hand, Shiva is home and Raavi is feeding him. He pauses and asks her that he knows that Raavi doesn’t trust Dhara’s plan but she can always put her faith in the family that they can achieve anything.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Dhara opens a dosa stall, Shweta found a buyer for the store?

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

