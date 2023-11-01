Pandya Store’s Shiva aka Kanwar Dhillon impresses everyone with his NEW look from the show

MUMBAI: Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to heart characters. The show has been giving a packaged dose of drama, romance and action ever since it began. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable.

Pandya Store has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the Pandya family.

Our viewers also want to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and gather some tidbits about their favorite TV star’s life.

Pandya Store had recently completed its run of 600 episodes and seems like the cast and crew had a grand celebration about the same.

Now, we came across a post close to Pandya Store.

The show is gearing up for a big leap soon and the family is still fighting off Shweta’s manipulations.

Meanwhile, looks like Shiva had some time to take care of his post-leap look and Kanwar shared the look of his character.

Meanwhile in Pandya Store, Previously, Gautam and Dhara are awaiting Krish and they are greeted by Krish with the shocking news that Mansukh is buying Pandya Store.

Shweta has a new plan to get the Pandya House to her name and is lying in the hospital. She persuades Hari to buy the house and plans to get it to her name later.

On the other hand, Shiva is home and Raavi is feeding him. He pauses and asks her that he knows that Raavi doesn’t trust Dhara’s plan but she can always put her faith in the family that they can achieve anything.

