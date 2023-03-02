Pandya Store’s Shweta aka Ankita Bahuguna to return with a new storm in Krish aka Mohit Parmar’s life?

Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting BTS update from your favorite show.
MUMBAI:Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to heart characters. The show has been giving a packaged dose of drama, romance and action ever since it began. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable. Pandya Store has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the Pandya family and its unity when it comes to dealing with struggles.

We see that Mohit Parmar, Ankit Bahuguna and Maira Mehra are back with a new and fun reel and we couldn’t stop ourselves from laughing at the same!

Check out this hilarious video!

 

 

Now, we can’t help but wonder if Shweta’s presence once again in their lives is going to create a rift between the duo!

Will Krish be able to catch a break?

Meanwhile in Pandya Store, Since all the Pandya brothers are separated, the family dynamics have now changed.

The show takes a 7 year leap and Dhara holds herself responsible for not being able to hold the family together.

Suman and Dhara now hatch a plan to unite the family.

