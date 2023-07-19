Pankaj Dheer to be seen in a double role in Star Bharat's show 'Ajooni'!

MUMBAI : Renowned television artist Pankaj Dheer is currently captivating audiences in Star Bharat's show 'Ajooni'. He has always been praised among viewers for his strong portrayal of characters. Not only that, he is popular for his strong roles in films and serials. The interesting part is that in the show 'Ajooni,' viewers are thoroughly enjoying Pankaj Dheer's character as Ravinder Bagga, but soon they will have the opportunity to see him in a new avatar with a double role. This character will bring significant twists and turns to the story, which will be intriguing for the audience.

It is worth mentioning that in the show, Pankaj Dheer will be seen in a new avatar as Masterji (teacher) named Gyaneshwar Singh. He is a strict, simple, and silent-speaking teacher who resembles the powerful and bold Ravinder Bagga. While Shikha is trying to make amends after her past misdeeds and return to the Bagga family, Pankaj Dheer's new character will create new complications, which Rajveer and Ajooni may have to face.

The saying "two is better than one" has always been famous, and it holds true for the double roles of actors in television and films. This formula has worked wonders and adds a double dose of entertainment for the audience. Films like Salman Khan's "Judwaa" and Amitabh Bachchan's "Don" have proven the success of this X factor. In the current track of the show, the Bagga family is facing several challenges, with Ajooni also being kidnapped, and just as the Bagga family begins to experience some peace, a new storm is brewing.

To learn more about this, watch the show 'Ajooni' every Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM, only on Star Bharat.




