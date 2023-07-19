Pankaj Dheer to be seen in a double role in Star Bharat's show 'Ajooni'!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/19/2023 - 18:17
Ajooni

MUMBAI : Renowned television artist Pankaj Dheer is currently captivating audiences in Star Bharat's show 'Ajooni'. He has always been praised among viewers for his strong portrayal of characters. Not only that, he is popular for his strong roles in films and serials. The interesting part is that in the show 'Ajooni,' viewers are thoroughly enjoying Pankaj Dheer's character as Ravinder Bagga, but soon they will have the opportunity to see him in a new avatar with a double role. This character will bring significant twists and turns to the story, which will be intriguing for the audience.

It is worth mentioning that in the show, Pankaj Dheer will be seen in a new avatar as Masterji (teacher) named Gyaneshwar Singh. He is a strict, simple, and silent-speaking teacher who resembles the powerful and bold Ravinder Bagga. While Shikha is trying to make amends after her past misdeeds and return to the Bagga family, Pankaj Dheer's new character will create new complications, which Rajveer and Ajooni may have to face.

The saying "two is better than one" has always been famous, and it holds true for the double roles of actors in television and films. This formula has worked wonders and adds a double dose of entertainment for the audience. Films like Salman Khan's "Judwaa" and Amitabh Bachchan's "Don" have proven the success of this X factor. In the current track of the show, the Bagga family is facing several challenges, with Ajooni also being kidnapped, and just as the Bagga family begins to experience some peace, a new storm is brewing.

To learn more about this, watch the show 'Ajooni' every Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM, only on Star Bharat.


 

Pankaj Dheer ajooni Ravinder Bagga Masterji Gyaneshwar Singh Rajveer Judwaa Amitabh Bachchan don Salman Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/19/2023 - 18:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Katha Ankahee: Aww! Viaan's THIS gesture makes Katha blush
MUMBAI:  Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Must read! Rhea Chakraborty expresses gratitude after NCB's decision of not challenging her bail
MUMBAI :In a recent development in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) told the...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: Wild Fire! Aradhana witnesses Reyansh's shocking behaviour
MUMBAI:  Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Sibling love! Rakul Preet Singh congratulates brother Aman Preet Singh for the launch of his film 'Jennifer'
MUMBAI :Actress Rakul Preet Singh on Wednesday congratulated her brother Aman Preet Singh, for the launch of his film '...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Pushpa's alliance with Kunjbala irks Dipti's mother
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Baalveer 3: Interesting! Maa Adishi's order to Baalveer
MUMBAI :Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Recent Stories
Rhea Chakraborty expresses gratitude
Must read! Rhea Chakraborty expresses gratitude after NCB's decision of not challenging her bail
Latest Video
Related Stories
THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW
The Kapil Sharma Show: Shocking! Kiku Sharda gives a reality check to Krusha Ahishek on the show
The Golden Girls leaves the judges stumped with their stunning performance
India’s Got Talent Season 10: Wow! The Golden Girls leaves the judges stumped with their stunning performance
SHAMITA SHETTY
Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss Season 16 contestants Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal catch up for this special reason
Ayesha Singh
MUST-READ! This is what Ayesha Singh has to say on the dip in the TRPs of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post leap
KKK
MUST READ! Check out what these winners of Khatron Ke Khiladi are up to these days
Gashmeer Mahajani
OH NO! Gashmeer Mahajani gives a befitting reply to trolls says “Maybe I will open up in future when the time is right”