Pankhuri Awasthy changes her name on Instagram; gives it a quirky twist

MUMBAI: Pankhuri Awasthy was last seen in Star Plus' longest-running drama series, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as Vedika. She portrayed a negative role but gained lots of praises for the same. Pankhuri's role recently ended in the show and fans are dearly missing her.

Post her exit from the show, the actress is chilling out these days. Speaking about her upcoming project, Pankhuri will be seen in the movie, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. The actress is gearing up for the same and is on cloud nine as the film's trailer released today.

This is Pankhuri's debut film and she is pretty excited about it. Well, the actress did something really amazing today which caught everyone's attention.

If you notice Pankhuri's Instagram handle, the actress has changed her name and it has a connection with her movie. Pankhuri has added 'Zyada' to her name and we are loving this quirky twist.

Take a look at it.

The trailer saw many glimpses of the actress and we are super excited to watch her on the big screen.

Talking about her previous work, Pankhuri has appeared in many shows like Razia Sultan, Suryaputra Karn, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka, among others. The actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the year 2020 with Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan which also stars Ayushmann Khurana.

Are you excited for Pankhuri's Bollywood debut? Tell us in the comment section.