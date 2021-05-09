Pankit Thakker -  I just love my acting job!  

MUMBAI: With the surge in Covid cases, the entertainment industry is going through a difficult time yet again. Security and precautions have been upped and how. Pankit Thakker, who is Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, is worried too but the actor is following norms and ready to work hand-in-hand with others.

“I am not apprehensive and taking good care of myself. I am not the one to get scared of anything. I think life is an adventure and there’s a risk in everything and Jaise scam 1992 Ka dialogue hai na "Risk Hai, toh Ishq hai”. Also, our producers Amir and Sonali Jaffar are taking extra care. They are making sure we work in a safe environment,” he says.



Meanwhile, Thakker’s character Chetan in the show has been garnering praises. “I am happy with the way this show is doing. There are new twists coming up on the show and my character too has many surprises on the cards. I just hope are able to entertain the audience in coming times,” he adds.

Happy with how the TV industry is evolving, the actor is hopeful that there will more exciting things happening on the tube. And he is ready to be a part of the change.

So what do you think about the kind of shows that are being made in the industry today?

“Each and every creative person puts in a lot of hard work to provide entertainment, some things work and some things don’t. That’s just how the world works. The kind of shows that are made today are all well researched, a lot of statistics are taken in consideration to understand the thought process of the audience. I love the dynamic and business-oriented nature and I believe that entertainment is also about making money so that we can careet more content. I feel it’s a two way process,” he says.

Though a workaholic, Thakker enjoys his alone time at home when he is back, “I take a long shower, have a drink or two and then have my dinner before I call it a night. I just love my acting job. I really don’t know what I would have not if not this, I really enjoy my work. So, I never had a plan B.”