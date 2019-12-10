News

Parag Tyagi, Nehal Voldiya, and Iira Soni in Ullu App’s next project

MUMBAI: Popular web platform Ullu is gaining strength as it frequently uploads new shows. After the trials and tribulations of a nurse’s life in Julie, the app is currently shooting a new series based on the airline industry.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Zariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi apparently plays the role of a flamboyant airlines owner, while the air hostesses include Julie fame Nehal Voldiya and Iira Soni (last seen in Desh Ki Beti Nandini), among others. Not much is known about the plot, as everything is being kept under wraps.

Stay tuned for more updates.

