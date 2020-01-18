Param Gets Donor: Choti Sardarni : 17th January 2020 :Written Update

MUMBAI: Meher crying and Sarab feels guilty Sarab tells Meher he wanted to tell her but he just couldn’t. Meher prays to God and Sarab joins her . Meher flashback she remember moments spent with Param.Meher says that nothing will happen Param will be all right.Rana says to Yuvi to leave the pizza here. Yuvi says yeah okay I am leaving. Yuvi says never touch me again. Rana says Jitto bhabhi take your neem leaves and make what you want to. Yuvi says Jitto chahchi come. He says this is how you talk. Kulwant is reading the newspaper. She says this would work. Kulwant says the fire is all set. Kulwant replaces the neem leaves. She says the entire village would hear you cry. Jagga comes there. Kulwant starts doing Yogi. He says mummy ji what happened to you. Jitto says mummy ji since you did this fast this house has become so dull. Kulwant goes inside.

Sanjan gives good news she tells your prayers help we got donor seema is ab- and she can donate Meher tells her don’t even think you are pregnant.seema tells her that we are married from last 8 years and we don’t have kids as soon as we got to know that he needs kidney we decided to come here Amrita says mummy is going to shower. Put some neem leaves in her bucket. She likes taking shower from it. And give rest to Jitto for face pack. Rana’s hand itches. He says am I going to get the money? Jitto picks the rest of the leaves. Sarab thanks god he brings icecream for Param he says thankyou and I love you Papa

When I am a big boy I will get you ice creams as well. Meher ask Param Which Icecream but before that you have to pay Param says iam kid how can I pay She tells Param that for each flavor you will kiss me he gets chocolate ice cream for himself.Param snezz Meher ask are you ok.Param tells Meher that he need to pack for picnic. Sarab tells him you are not going Param says you Promised me . Harlen tells Param that they cancelled Param said I had talk with Yuvi he is going Mehers say ok fine you can go