Paramavatar Shri Krishna to go off-air on this date

MUMBAI: &TV's Paramavatar Shri Krishna (Peninsula Productions) is the channel's most popular mythological show and is loved by the audience. However, it will soon bid adieu to viewers.

We now have information that show will air its last episode on 17th January.

A while ago, the show took a twenty-year leap and tracied Lord Krishna’s teachings and important lessons during the epic tale of Mahabharat. It showcased Krishna's pivotal role in the battle of Kurukshetra – one of the greatest wars in the history of mankind. For the same, the makers roped in Ssudeep Sahir to play Krishna, who with this show, made his debut in mythological genre.

Credits: India Forums