Paramavtar Shri Krishna: Hunar Hale shares a glimpse of sweet moments between Lord Krishna and Rukmini

MUMBAI: Paramavtar Shri Krishna is one of the most popular mythological drama series. It airs on &TV. The show started in June 2017 and is successfully running till date. Fans love seeing the different aspects of Lord Krishna's life.

First, child artist Nirnay Samadhiya won everyone's hearts with his innocence and fine acting, and now, Sudeep Sahir, who plays the grown-up Krishna is charming the audience with his brilliant acting. Sudeep and Hunar Hale, who plays Rukmini in the show, make a great pair. The duo's chemistry is subtle and very appealing.

Hunar shared a video where we can see a few glimpses of a scene between Shri Krishna and wife Rukmini, which are simply heart-warming.

Take a look at Hunar's post.

While Hunar looks extremely beautiful with the heavy jewellery and outfit, Sudeep looks charming.

On the work front, Hunar was seen in Sony TV's Patiala Babes where she played the role of Meeta Basu. The actress has previously been a part of several shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, 12/24 Karol Bagh, Mukti Bandhan, Sasural Genda Phool, Thapki Pyaar Ki among others. On the other hand, Sudeep too has been a part of many popular shows like Kyun Hota Hai Pyaar, Jab Love Hua, Shashtri Sisters, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, among others.